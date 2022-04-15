 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

