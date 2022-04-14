Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Very stormy Wednesday across central and southern Illinois with an increasing threat of severe weather
Flooding, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all look possible in central and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. See our latest forecast for everything you need to know to be prepared.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms in southern Illinois Monday, greater chance for all of Illinois Wednesday
Storms looks likely across southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. For Wednesday, storms look likely for both southern and central Illinois and some could be severe. Here's all the details.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Though the greatest threat is behind us, there's still a chance for thunderstorms and possibly a severe storm to pop up until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. Here's the latest information.
Some snow around this morning and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. When will we dry out and warm up? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Watch now: Very little rain Tuesday, but storms likely and severe weather possible Wednesday across Illinois
Enjoy the warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions today. A cold front will bring storms and possibly damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest.
While wind gusts will only be around 35 mph in the far southern part of the state, they could reach as high as 55 mph in portions of central Illinois. Here's when the strongest winds are expected.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …