Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.