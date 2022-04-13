This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clearing skies after some evening wind and rain. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Very stormy Wednesday across central and southern Illinois with an increasing threat of severe weather
Flooding, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all look possible in central and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. See our latest forecast for everything you need to know to be prepared.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms in southern Illinois Monday, greater chance for all of Illinois Wednesday
Storms looks likely across southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. For Wednesday, storms look likely for both southern and central Illinois and some could be severe. Here's all the details.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Some snow around this morning and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. When will we dry out and warm up? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Watch now: Very little rain Tuesday, but storms likely and severe weather possible Wednesday across Illinois
Enjoy the warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions today. A cold front will bring storms and possibly damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but temps will drop even more for Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected as well. See who has the best chance of snow and when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…