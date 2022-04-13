 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clearing skies after some evening wind and rain. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

