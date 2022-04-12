Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.