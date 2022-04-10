Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.