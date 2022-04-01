Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.