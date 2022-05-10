 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bloomington, IL

Right Now
75°
Clear
  • Humidity: 86%
  • Feels Like: 75°
  • Heat Index: 75°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 75°
  • UV Index: 7 High
  • Sunrise: 05:43:13 AM
  • Sunset: 08:01:57 PM
  • Dew Point: 71°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Record high temperatures expected. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
2 AM
75°

Wind: SSE @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

3 AM
74°

Wind: SSE @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

4 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

5 AM
72°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 95%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

6 AM
72°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 95%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

7 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 94%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

8 AM
74°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 16% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

9 AM
76°

Wind: SSW @ 6 mph

Precip: 30% Chance

Humidity: 88%

Wind Chill: 76°

Heat Index: 81°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

10 AM
79°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 83%

Wind Chill: 79°

Heat Index: 84°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 9 mi

11 AM
81°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 76%

Wind Chill: 81°

Heat Index: 88°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
85°

Wind: S @ 8 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 70%

Wind Chill: 85°

Heat Index: 92°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
87°

Wind: S @ 7 mph

Precip: 11% Chance

Humidity: 66%

Wind Chill: 87°

Heat Index: 96°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with w…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Strong winds are in to…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with …

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bree…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up fro…

