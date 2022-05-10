As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Bloomington, IL
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:43:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:01:57 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. Record high temperatures expected. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with w…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Strong winds are in to…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up fro…