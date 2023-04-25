Eureka moved to 8-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a 13-0 shutout of host Fisher on Monday. It was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule.

In other contests, the Hornets bettered El Paso-Gridley 12-1 Friday at the middle school. It was called in the fifth by the 10-run rule. Eureka handed guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley its first league setback with a 15-3 win Wednesday. The 10-run rule went into effect in the fifth.

Eureka-Fisher

The Hornets (17-2) batted around in the top of the first, as they plated six runs. Austin Wiegand contributed three hits, while one of Ben Jablonski’s two left the ballyard and he drove in four runs.

Hadley Hirstein improved to 2-0 with the decision, as he struck out five. In the process, Eureka extended their win streak to 14 in a row.

EP-G/Eureka

With a 3-1 advantage, the hosts kicked it into overdrive with six in the bottom of the fourth. Austin Wiegand ended the contest with a three-run blast in the fifth, his eighth of the season. That was one of his three hits and three of five runs batted in. Tanner Wiegand and Spencer Wilcox (two RBIs) evenly split four hits.

Austin Wiegand moved to 4-0 on the mound, as he struck out five over five.

GCMS-Eureka

A four-run bottom of the second put the Hornets up 6-2 and they bolstered it with eight more in their next at-bat. Wilcox (three) and Austin Wiegand (two) collected three hits each and combined to drive in five. Zech Lapp and Derrick Wiles (two RBIs) each had two hits. Despite a shaky defense, one that committed four errors, Wilcox improved 4-1 with the victory on the mound. He did not surrender an earned run or a walk and fanned six.

Eureka traveled to the other unbeaten club in the HOIC in Tremont (14-3, 7-0) yesterday. The Hornets host Brimfield/Elmwood this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: Thursday’s home tilt with Dunlap was wiped out in the top of second due to inclement weather. The cold temperatures did in Saturday’s twinbill with guest Prairie Central.