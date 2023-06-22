ROANOKE — The Village of Roanoke will continue to receive police services from the Woodford County Sheriff's Department.

The Woodford County Board last month approved a new four-year contract between Roanoke and the sheriff's department. The department has provided police protection for the village since 2009 after the village's police department was disbanded.

Under the terms of the new contract, deputies from the the sheriff's department will patrol in the village eight hours a day, seven days a week.

The sheriff's department provides police services for four other Woodford County communities: Germantown Hills, Minonk, Spring Bay and Washburn. Of those, only Minonk contracts for full-time services.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword has negotiated contracts for police services with communities for nine years. He said the county board insists and he agrees that providing police services should be a break-even proposition for the sheriff's department.

"I estimate to the best of my ability what it costs us to offer police services for each community," he said. "One taxing body should not make money off another taxing body. This is a public service."

Tipsword said he believes the police services offered by the sheriff's department to the communities are worth the money because the communities have access to all the resources of the department that many small towns can't afford, like investigative and narcotics work.

Roanoke Mayor Michael Smith agrees.

"By contracting with the sheriff's department, we avoid all the overhead costs of training and equipment," he said. "These costs are unavoidable and significant. When the costs of wages and benefits are included, we feel our present model is best for our residents."

Smith said some residents in the village of 1,500 want law enforcement officers who answer to the Village Board. He disagrees.

"I believe having a law enforcement professional handle law enforcement staff is exponentially preferable than having law enforcement officers report to a village board," he said.

"I've personally witnessed both models in our village — having our own police department and contacted services — and I can say unequivocally that our present model of contracting services through the sheriff's department is the best model."

Sheriff's deputies used to be assigned to a community with regular hours. Now, different officers patrol at different times.

Smith likes that setup.

"Our village board doesn't want the deputies' time in Roanoke to be predictable," he said. "We've left it up to the sheriff's department to vary the hours the deputies are in town with the understanding that we would get the hours we contract for.

"We've been very pleased with the quality of the deputies. Lt. Marshall Smith has brought new deputies to village board meetings so he can introduce them to us."

The new contract between Roanoke and the sheriff's department began May 1 and will continue through April 30, 2024, with automatic annual renewals scheduled through April 30, 2027.

Contract costs are $141,731 starting May 2023, $144,990 starting May 2024, $148,325 starting May 2025 and $151,737 starting May 2026.

The sheriff's department bills the village for requested special services, likes extra patrols.

The village must reimburse the sheriff's department for unforeseen hourly salary rate increases of deputies assigned to patrol Roanoke if the village is informed in a timely manner.

The village also must reimburse the sheriff's department for unforeseen increases in the IRS’ mileage rate.

State laws and village ordinances are enforced by the deputies. The sheriff's department provides the village with a monthly police activity report.