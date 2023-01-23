WCFB Foundation offers scholarships to support agriculture education

EUREKA— Agriculture students and teachers, that are Woodford County Farm Bureau® members, are eligible to apply for scholarships offered by the WCFB Foundation, Woodford County Farm Bureau’s charitable arm. The scholarships, $1,000 for students pursuing higher education in the agriculture industry and $2,000 for Agriculture Education Teachers within the county boundaries, will be distributed for the 2023-24 school year.

“It is a privilege to support the next generation of leaders and encourage degrees in agriculture related fields,” said Dennis Pfanz, Woodford County Farm Bureau Foundation President.

Scholarships are awarded based on involvement in extra-curricular activities, community service, academic and/or teaching performance, leadership experiences, and more.

A full listing of available scholarships and eligibility guidelines is available on the WCFB website, www.woodfordcountyfarmbureau.org. The application opens Jan. 15 and must be completed online by March 31.

For more information, contact the Woodford County Farm Bureau at 309-467-2347 or by e-mail at woodfordcfb@gmail.com.