Watch now:

BLOOMINGTON — Coffee Hound Roasters and Cafes, 407 N. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Coffee Hound is owned by April and Steve Fritzen and will soon be celebrating the 20th anniversary as they opened their first location on Aug. 19, 2002. The couple opened their second location in Uptown Normal in December of 2006, then opened a third location, Coffee Hound: CH3 combined with Bloomington Cycle and Fitness, on April 1, 2017. They also opened a location in Rivian last March, which quickly became their busiest location as the plant went from 1,000 to 5,000 capacity.

"I think people enjoy our product; it's a positive experience," April Fritzen said. "It can be an office away from home or a meeting place for friends who haven't seen each other in a while. Coffee is very social."

Coffee Hound on Main and in Uptown are open 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; and Coffee Hound: CH3 is open 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday through Sunday; and closed Monday. The Rivian location, Coffee Electric, is not open to the general public.

