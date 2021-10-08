Watch now: White Sox fans step up to the plate when it comes to traditions that link generations

White Sox fan Joe McCarthy can thank his team for playing matchmaker.

In 2005, when the South Siders last won the World Series, McCarthy took his then-girlfriend to the second game of the series.

“That’s when my in-laws knew I was really serious about her,” he said.

The relationship took off from there. “Now she’s my wife.”

For many Sox loyalists, fandom is a family affair. Their parents took them to games as kids, and they take their children. McCarthy went as a child, and now meets his friends by the old home plate from the Sox’ former home in Comiskey Park — torn down to make way for a new stadium, which opened in 1991. Meeting at the plate is one of the traditions that fans pass down between generations, and that links family and friends.

The relic, now incongruously set in a parking lot across the 35th Street from Guaranteed Rate Field, still draws fans to pose as if batting or scoring a run on their way into the game. Fans also meet by a giant cottonwood tree on 35th Street that grew outside the old park.

Another tradition is tailgating in the parking lot before the games. Cubs fans don’t have a common large parking lot at which to gather, but Sox fans use the huge lots to set up chairs, play bean bag toss, grill burgers and brats, and share a beer or two.

“It is my favorite tradition at the Sox game,” said Erin Gorecki, of Tinley Park. “Everybody is so nice. You meet so many cool people.”

Gorecki feels a sense of community at the games. On a recent night, she met some fans from Cincinnati and shared beers with them. Other fans shared birthday cake with strangers.

Greg Diamond, of Gage Park, said there’s plenty of room for new fans who want to support the Sox in the playoffs.

“I see a lot of people jumping on the bandwagon,” he said. “Looking at the empty seats in the stadium, I welcome any new fans.”

Despite being in first place in their division, the Sox were 14th in per game attendance this year out of 30 teams, with roughly half the seats empty on a recent weeknight after they clinched the division.

Still, those who were there made their presence felt. They booed when star Jose Abreu got hit by a pitch, cheered when rookie Gavin Sheets homered, danced to Abba and the Bee Gees, and celebrated when the trademark exploding scoreboard shot fireworks into the sky.

While Wrigley Field is known for its hand-operated scoreboard, Guaranteed Rate Field features a scoreboard that shoots off fireworks after every Sox home run. One fan said his family couldn’t afford to go to games when he was growing up, but lived close enough that they watched the fireworks from home.

Tabarius and Monique Brewer, of Dolton, usually bring their three boys to the game. This night was a date night without the kids, who have been brought up as Sox fans, just as Brewer’s father did for him.

Any new fans, he predicted, may be in for a good run in the next few years. “They have a good young squad and a good farm system,” he said. “Everybody is signed up, so we should be in a pretty good position.”

Pat Troglia, a correctional officer from Evergreen Park, tries to go to at least one game a month. He grills out with friends before a game, and touches the old home plate for good luck on the way into the park. He especially enjoys being back after tailgating, promotions and fireworks were prohibited at the beginning of the season, and capacity was limited to 20% because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troglia often brings his young daughter and son, who have become big fans. They’ll hang out by the bullpen in the left field corner, and sometimes get the players to toss up a souvenir baseball.

“This is the best chance the Sox have had a in a long time,” he said. “If they get dialed in, they’re going to be a tough team to stop.”

Asked why they root for the Sox, some fans will instead cite reasons why they dislike the Cubs. Many feel the Sox don’t get enough respect or media coverage, and the fans like to root for the underdog. They also appreciated specials over the years, like $1 hot dogs on Wednesdays, half-price tickets on Mondays, and discounted tickets on Family Sundays, when some kids get to run the bases after the game.

Floyd Rutues, 65, who lives on the North Side, grew up walking to games from his grandfather’s home at 35th and Indiana, and in the old days could always get a ticket.

As another fan put it, referencing the lack of media attention, “I like that it’s our little secret.”

