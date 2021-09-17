Watch now: What new Illinois clean energy law means for downstate

There is also a displaced energy worker "bill of rights" that would give workers advanced notice of a plant or mine's closure and direct them to available resources.

'We'll push back as necessary ...'

But even with the economic, environmental and social promise of wind and solar, many are still concerned about reliability of the grid, noting that the renewable sources are intermittent, meaning they are not available all the time.

Eric Hobbie, CEO of Prairie Power Inc., a wholesale electricity provider to 10 cooperatives in Central Illinois, said he is taking a wait-and-see approach.

"We'll push back as necessary to make sure we maintain the level of reliability and affordability that our members and really American society expects from the electric grid," Hobbie said.

Hobbie said that with more renewables on the grid, "units like Prairie State and other gas turbines obviously won't be needed as much, but they may be critically needed during these other times" when renewables alone cannot meet peak demand.

To ease some of these concerns, the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Illinois Power Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will conduct a study every five years on the development of renewable energy to ensure grid reliability.