Watch now: Tracing Buffett's qualifications and the scrutiny on donations

DECATUR — On paper, at least, former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett appeared well-qualified to be a law enforcement officer.

The Herald & Review is in possession of a binder packed with 38 pages outlining Buffett’s police training and certifications before he was appointed sheriff in 2017 to fill the vacancy of retiring sheriff Thomas Schneider.

But it has now been revealed that none of that was enough to satisfy the state’s requirements of the training standards necessary to be a sworn law enforcement officer in Illinois.

The executive inspector general’s office — the state government watchdog — found that Brent Fischer, executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, acted wrongly in granting Buffett a law enforcement certification to be a police officer.

Fischer, who disputes the inspector general’s findings, was fired in September on the recommendation of the inspector general.

A report from the inspector general said Buffett, the philanthropist who heads his namesake Howard G. Buffett Foundation, had earmarked $15 million to build the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center, an ILETSB facility that opened in 2017 in Decatur, and had been asked for a $10,000 check to pay for canine training equipment.

Within hours of the training board acknowledging receipt of the check in January 2019, an emailed letter from Fischer was sent granting a request from a Buffett supporter for a waiver on completing standard law enforcement training requirements.

In addition to approving the waiver, Fischer provided Buffett with a certification indicating that he was certified to be a part-time law enforcement officer when, in fact, he did not meet the requirements for certification.

Fischer later said the certification granted to Buffett was honorary, something Buffett said he was unaware of when interviewed by the inspector general’s office. He is quoted as saying he’d never given anything that personally benefited Fischer “in exchange for something to benefit himself.”

Ineligible to run for the office

Buffett also told investigators that he would never have announced plans, later dropped, to run for Macon County sheriff in 2022 had he been aware his certification to be a cop in Illinois wasn’t real.

The basic training certification became a necessary prerequisite for anyone serving as a county sheriff in Illinois under the sweeping criminal justice reform law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March.

Before that, including during Buffett’s 14-month stint as sheriff, elected county sheriffs had been exempted from the training and certification requirements, only needing to be a U.S. citizen, resident of the county for at least one year and not be a convicted felon. Buffett met those marks.

Buffett talks about sheriff's campaign in May

Read the state report

According to the report, Fischer contacted Schneider in May 2021 following news reports of Buffett’s 2022 campaign for sheriff to inform him that Buffett was now ineligible to run for the office under the new law since the certificate “was ‘ceremonial’ and not a valid certification.”

Buffett told investigators that he immediately contacted his attorney to look into the matter. He also sent a letter to the ILETSB inquiring about the certification’s validity. He said the ILETSB did not acknowledge receiving the letter and did not respond.

Buffett suspended his campaign in June, citing both the recently-resolved 2018 sheriff’s race in favor of now-Sheriff Jim Root and questions about his eligibility.

“Howard received a waiver from the state training and standards board for his extensive previous law enforcement experience,” Schneider, Buffett’s campaign chairman, told the Herald & Review at the time. “Many of us, including myself, thought that the waiver and the 705 certificate were equivalent. Unfortunately, that is not the case."

Buffett did not respond to requests to comment and Schneider declined to comment for this story.

Documents show that Fischer told the inspector general that his decision to help Buffett was influenced in part by several prominent people lobbying for him, including former Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown and former Decatur police Chief Jim Getz, who could not be reached for comment for this story.

The binder packed with information on Buffett’s training lists certificates ranging from “Aggressive Patrol Tactics and Terrorism Intelligence Gathering Vehicle Stops,” granted by the ILETSB itself, to a certificate for “Innovative Approaches to Minimizing Police Use of Force,” achieved in training with police from Scotland in the United Kingdom.

The binder also contains several letters of recommendation for Buffett, including one dated June 2017 from Mark J. Dannels, sheriff of Cochise County in Arizona.

He was responding to former Macon County Sheriff Schneider who said at the time that he wanted to appoint Buffett as interim sheriff to oversee operations and prevent any divisiveness among lieutenants who planned to run for election to the job themselves.

“I have had the pleasure of working side by side with your undersheriff who has served in my office as a volunteer in several positions for the past four years and currently assists the Cochise County Sheriff's Office as a Volunteer Deputy Commander,” Dannels wrote.

“Howard has put in over 1,000 hours of on-duty patrol time to assist our deputies, and he has put in countless hours in other efforts. I know from personal experience that if called upon to serve in an elevated capacity on behalf of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, that he will embrace the responsibility and serve the office well.”

However, ILETSB records indicate that Buffett had only completed 328 hours of instruction when his waiver was approved and Fischer issued the certification. The basic training course prescribed by ILETSB requires about 560 hours of instruction on specific topics.

'We want the best-trained officers out there on the street'

Buffett has long been a benefactor of law enforcement, providing more than $143 million in support of public safety initiatives since starting his foundation in 1999, the report states.

"Certification of law enforcement officer status, especially considering the significant public interest in maintaining integrity in that process, should not be minimized nor should it be provided based on someone’s ability to financially contribute, regardless of how great that assistance is, to the law enforcement community," the report states.

Jim Root, the serving Macon County sheriff, did not want to comment on Buffett’s specific situation Thursday. He did say that all those applying to be deputies must be qualified for the job or be willing to undergo the necessary training and certifications.

“Absolutely, we want the best-trained officers out there on the street,” he added.

Former Decatur City Manager Tim Gleason, who serves on the ILETSB, said he had not read reports on Buffett’s situation and declined to comment Thursday.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe also was not immediately available​ for comment.

The Herald & Review has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking copies the application for a waiver of basic training requirements filed with the ILETSB on Buffett’s behalf as well as any emails between other local officials regarding Buffett.

The son of multibillionaire investor Warren Buffett, Howard Buffett came to Decatur in the 1990s to work for Archer Daniels Midland Co. His foundation has donated millions of dollars to Decatur-area projects, including to the sheriff’s office.

Warren Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. That company sold its newspaper division last year to Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Herald & Review.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0