 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watch now: Panel discussion following film "Storm Lake"

  • 0
LOOK AT LOCAL JOURNALISM

Guests assemble at the Normal Theater before a screening of the film, "Storm Lake" on Wednesday. The film is a documentary that chronicles the importance of newspapers in small towns like Storm Lake, Iowa. The film is based on the book by Tim Cullen who wrote about his biweekly newspaper that won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing in 2017. The event concluded with a panel discussion hosted by area journalists.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Watch local journalists talk about the impact of social media on journalism.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News