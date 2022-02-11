Watch now: NCHS girls cruise into regional with 3-point barrage in win over Bloomington

NORMAL — Survive and advance begins next week for high school girls basketball teams with regionals finally here.

Normal Community coach Dave Feeney seemed to be getting his team ready for that mindset during Thursday night's regular-season finale against Bloomington.

Feeney had stern words for a couple of his players when they checked out during the first quarter. After facing some high-quality opponents recently, Feeney wanted to see the Iron play with the same intensity.

"I was a little concerned we would come out and take something for granted," he said. "We knew (Katie) Barger was not playing for them. I told our kids we have a certain standard we want to play to. I told them before the game I'm going to get all over you about every little thing."

NCHS responded to their coach's wishes. The Iron sank 12 baskets from outside the arc against BHS' 2-3 zone and cruised to a 61-32 victory.

The win improved NCHS to 24-6 overall and the Iron finished with an 8-2 mark in the Big 12 Conference. Second-seeded NCHS faces No. 7 Bradley-Bourbonnais on Monday in the Class 4A Minooka Regional.

BHS (11-14, 6-4) meets Intercity rival Normal West on Monday in the Class 3A West Regional.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's game.

Masked player

Karleigh Creasey has been wearing a protective plastic mask after diving for a loose ball a couple weeks ago against Joliet West. The NCHS senior guard hasn't let it affect her play.

Creasey scored 15 points in her final game in the NCHS Gym.

"I got kneed really hard in the face and started bleeding everywhere," said Creasey. "I thought I might have had a concussion, but I passed all the tests. It's still sore to the touch, but I'm just protecting it and hoping to phase out of it this weekend."

Sophomores Olivia Corson and Giana Rawlings paced the Iron with 19 and 17 points, respectively. All five of Rawlings' baskets were 3-pointers, while Creasey and Rawlings each made three 3s.

"We had a cold shooting night the other night, so I was happy to see how confident we were shooting the rock," said Creasey, who will play next season for Division III Wisconsin-River Falls. "A lot of teams zone us. It's something we work on every single practice. We did a good job getting ball inside and driving the gaps and highlighting everyone's different strengths. We're all so unique that what makes us really hard to shut down."

Creasey tried not to get too emotional talking about the final home game of her prep career.

"I was thinking about it all day. It's definitely very sad, but I'm sure I'll be back plenty in the future," she said. "I'm so thankful I had the opportunity to go to this school. Coach Feeney and everybody has made it the best experience I could have ever imagined."

Prepared for regionals

A brutal stretch of games in the last month should have NCHS prepared for the regional.

The Iron lost to national powerhouse St. Louis Incarnate Word, Big 12 champion Peoria and Joliet West, but also beat Morton and Plainfield North.

"I feel we are battle tested and have some grit to us," said Coach Feeney. "That's a reason I was on them tonight because I didn't want to see any slippage. We have to fight like crazy because we're undersized. Yes we're quick, but we have to have that little chip on our shoulder to battle against bigs (inside)."

BHS closed the gap to 12-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter before NCHS went on a 13-0 run and kept the gas pedal down until forcing a running block midway through the fourth quarter.

Now it's on to Minooka.

"I like our chances. We felt good in years past when I was an assistant and it didn't work out the way we hoped," said Feeney. "You don't want to take anything for granted. But I think we'll be a tough out. That's a lot of what we talked about with this team in November and December — let's be a tough 4A out."

Time to regroup

The Raiders only had six players in the layup line before the game until a couple players who took part in the sophomore game came out on the court.

BHS coach Austin Myers hopes to have Barger back in the lineup against Normal West after the junior has been sidelined with a stress fracture.

"She's cleared, but I held her out," said Myers. "It's a game that at the end of the day her health is more important than this."

Senior forward Marissa Hilt paced the Raiders with 14 points. Nearly three months ago in the Intercity Tournament, NCHS took a 54-32 victory over BHS.

"We competed. We were really bad defensively as far as communication," said Myers. "Normal made the extra pass, and we didn't seem to recover and talk to get through some of that. They shot the ball really well. We're pretty thin, and when you start getting in foul trouble like that it changes everything."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

