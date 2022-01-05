Watch now: McLean County COVID cases spike to 1,032 in one day

BLOOMINGTON — Four more people with COVID-19 in McLean County have died, as cases spike far surpassing previous records, the health department reported Wednesday.

They include a woman in her 70s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 90s. The man in his 90s was the only one of the four associated with a long-term care facility.

Their deaths bring the county’s total death count from COVID to 313.

The McLean County Health Department also reported 1,032 new cases of the novel coronavirus since Tuesday, marking the county’s highest single-day increase in cases. This record number of cases eclipses the previous record of 548 new cases set on Tuesday.

In the last week, 3,556 cases have been reported in McLean County, with people in their 20s making up the age group with the highest number of new cases at 820. Children under 12 have the second most cases with 494.

MCHD reported 3,704 people are isolating at home, another record for the county. As of Wednesday, 48 McLean County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19 and in total, 60 COVID patients are in McLean County hospitals.

Additionally, 656 people were tested Wednesday at the Interstate Center COVID-19 testing site, where the average wait time was about an hour before 1 p.m. and 20 minutes after 1 p.m.

Carle Health said Wednesday in a Facebook post, 34 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carle BroMenn, with three of those in the ICU. This indicates 26 COVID patients were in OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at the time of MCHD’s report.

With hospitalizations up, 97% of the county’s hospital beds are in use and 92% of intensive care unit beds are full.

According to the CDC, McLean County is experiencing high community transmission with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 22.9% through Tuesday.

A high demand for testing continues in McLean County. To find an available appointment, MCHD asks residents to go to health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Four vaccination clinics are scheduled for ages 12 and up:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Grossinger Motors Arena

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Lexington Community Center

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Registration is available at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

