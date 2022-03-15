Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Matt Leritz awarded top academic honor

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior basketball player Matt Leritz has been named the Division III Academic All-America of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Leritz earned first team Academic All-America honors for the second straight season. He has a 3.96 grade point average in a finance major.

With his selection, Leritz is the program's 26th Academic All-America selection, increasing IWU's national lead on UCLA, Indiana, Kansas, and Duke who have 20 all-time honorees each.

Leritz marks the eighth time a Titan has captured CoSIDA's Academic All-America of the Year award.

He joins Meg Stanley (swimming, 2017), Rachel Anderson (track and field, 2008), Keelan Amelianovich (basketball, 2006), Korey Coon (basketball, 1999 and 2000), James Rinne (baseball, 1998) and Lon Erickson (football, 1997).

Also Tuesday, Leritz was picked as the Player of the Year in Region 8 by d3hoops.com.

Ian Milsteadt of Eureke College was a second team Region 8 choice with IWU's Pete Lambesis on the third team.

Leritz was previously voted the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Most Outstanding Player.

