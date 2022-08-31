Watch now: How Carl's Ice Cream Factory became a local favorite

NORMAL — Carl's Ice Cream Factory, which has locations in Bloomington and Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Both locations, at 1700 W. College Ave. in Normal and 601 W. Locust St. in Bloomington, are owned by Wade Irwin. Carl's offers both locally made hard ice creams and soft-serve, as well an array of frozen treats. The Normal location also boasts a full food menu featuring burgers, fries, chicken and steak sandwiches and more.

"The premium hard ice cream is all made right here," said Debbie Julian, manager of the Normal location. "We are well-known for having the best ice cream in town and catering events."

The Bloomington location is the original home of Carl's, opened in 1980 by Carle Garbe. It had previously been a Cities Service Station from the 1930s to 1960s, then became a Mr. Softee until Garbe purchased and renamed it.

Irwin then bought the shop from Garbe in 1986 and opened on Feb. 14, 1987, at the Locust location, with his former business partner Robert Willerton who retired in 1998. The College location opened on Jan. 26, 2007.

"I was selling real estate at the time and I thought it was going to be a good investment, so I decided to buy it," Irwin said. "Debbie truly makes this place run though."

Irwin is a farmer from Danvers and provides farm fresh eggs and sweet corn that are sold at the Normal location. His brother Chuck Irwin makes the hard ice cream.

Julian started as a nighttime manager at the Locust location and has been a manager for the past 15 years. Her daughters, Nikki and Christi, work in the business as well. Nikki is the manager at the Locust location and has been working for Carl's since she was 15, for a total of 31 years. Christi has been at the College location for 15 years.

The Locust location is seasonal and is usually open from mid-February to the middle/end of October. The College location is open year-round.

Carl's offers 35 flavors of ice cream, as well as seasonal flavors and made-to-order ice cream cakes. The restaurant even has two ice cream carts and two ice cream trailers that employees take to local events such as the 3rd Sunday Market, Sweet Corn Circus, Ice Cream with a Cop or events like weddings, birthdays, company events and more.

The most popular menu items are cheeseburgers and the cookie monster and butter pecan ice cream flavors. They also offer a daily sandwich special for $10.45, which includes the sandwich of the day with a side and a drink as well as other daily specials.

"People come here for the burgers. Our food and ice cream is the best in town and I like that. Every sandwich, everything on our menu is good," Julian said. "I enjoy working for a company with a good product."

Julian added that parents often come to the store and say "my kids had to come here for the candy eyes," and that customers often comment on the good customer service. She also said that a giant Carl statue outside the store is a big attraction for people who travel on Route 66; some people visit just for Carl.

The restaurant gets busier every year, she said, predicting that it will be open for a long time to come.

Carl's Ice Cream Factory on College is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and the Locust location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The College location offers indoor and outdoor dining, takeout and drive-thru services. The Locust location offers window service and outdoor seating.