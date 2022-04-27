Watch now: Bloomington baseball extends Big 12 Conference lead

BLOOMINGTON – Determined to make a statement at Howard Saar Field on Thursday, the Bloomington High School baseball team did just that in both the top and the bottom of the first inning.

They early show of authority paved the way for a 12-2 Big 12 Conference victory over Champaign Central.

Starter Cameron Anderson set the Maroons down without a hit to open the game. Then came a towering leadoff home run from Adison Worthman to start and a two-out, two-run single from Zach Spidle to cap a five-run outburst.

“We want to prove we’re the best team in Big 12,” said shortstop Gage Wolfe. “Putting it to them on our home field is a big accomplishment for us. It’s about time people started paying attention to Bloomington.”

At 17-4 overall, the Purple Raiders hold a three-game advantage over the field in the Big 12 at 7-0 in league play.

“We knew we had a two-game cushion on the rest of the league,” BHS coach Steve Clapp said. “Getting to three, that’s a pretty significant number with four to play. It was a good day for us.

As the Raiders close in on their first Big 12 crown since 2012, here are four other takeaways from dominant performance.

Anderson effective

Anderson evened his record at 2-2 while allowing two hits in five innings to the Maroons. He struck out four and walked five.

“He bent, but he didn’t break. When he’s filling the strike zone up, we feel he’s underrated,” Clapp said. “He has a tendency to walk a few guys. We’re trying to cut that down. He’s a guy we’ve got a lot of confidence in. And he swung the bat today. He just competes.”

Anderson reached base on all four trips to the plate with two singles, a double and a walk. The top four in the BHS order — Worthman, Wolfe, Gentry Lovell and Anderson — were a combined 10-for-13 with three walks and nine runs scored.

“We’re definitely proud of ourselves. We’ve worked really hard,” said Anderson. “After Big 12, we’re looking to state.”

Worthman’s wallops

A junior committed to Missouri, Worthman blasted his seventh home run of the season and has driven in 29 while batting .470. He has scored 35 runs and stolen 18 bases.

“He’s an extraordinary talent. His combination of speed and power is like nothing I’ve seen,” Clapp said. “He’s working really hard. You would be hard pressed to find a guy who works in the offseason as hard as he does.”

Clapp bats Worthman leadoff.

“There’s a little data analysis there. Leading off, he’s gets the max amount of at-bats,” said Clapp. “Gage hitting behind him gives him some protection. Adi is a guy if you walk him, he can turn it into a triple in a hurry because he can steal second and third. With our group, we feel the best spot for him is leadoff.”

Big hit from Spidle

Happy with a three-run first inning, BHS was downright giddy when sophomore Zach Spidle lined a two-run single out of the ninth spot in the Raiders’ order for a 5-0 margin.

“It allows your pitcher to kind of relax and attack hitters and let your defense work,” Clapp said. “That was a big two-run knock for us. I told the guys I was really pleased with them one through nine, literally.”

Taking one for the team

Three of BHS’ runs scored on bases loaded hit by pitches.

Picking up an RBI along with a bruise were John Shuey, Trey Thompson and Brennon Reed.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

