Walking for Amy upcoming

ROANOKE-The 20th annual Walking for Amy St. Jude Fundraiser will be held in Roanoke Park on June 6. This year’s event will include many activities for the whole family.

A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. The price is $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

At 8 a.m. the 5K Run, 2-mile Walk, and 1 Mile Kids Fun Run will begin. Registration is $20 for the 5K and includes t-shirt, $10 for the Walk, and $10 for the Kids Fun Run, includes Kids Activities following the Run, lasting until noon.

T-shirts may be ordered for $10. Deadline for t-shirts is May 20. Registration forms are available at Roanoke IGA and Roanoke Post office and will soon be available online.

Make checks payable to Walking for Amy. Vendors will open and a silent auction will also begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy music by Illinois Rail from 9-11 a.m. Cart rides with a Clydesdale Draft Team and a 4-H Petting Zoo will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Donations will be accepted.

The St. Jude Children’s Hospital Fundraiser in memory of Amy Schwind, who battled leukemia, is held yearly to aid in research and treatment of children who have cancer and other catastrophic diseases. For more information contact Dave and Barb Schwind at 309-923-5771.

