EUREKA – They arrive at all hours of the day and night. They sit, stand or even kneel before the wall to ponder the more than 58,000 names listed there. They come to remember. They come to heal.

This summer, The Wall That Heals will stop in Eureka. The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be at Maple Lawn Homes, 700 N. Main St., July 12 -16. Volunteers are needed to ensure visitors will have a positive and memorable experience.

“Eureka is the only city in the state of Illinois that The Wall will visit this year,” said Mary Hinrichsen of Congerville, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 466, which is hosting the exhibit. “There were only about 30 openings for The Wall during 2023 and more than 150 applicants,” she said, “but Eureka was fortunate enough to secure a stop. So now we are hoping that we will pull in visitors from all around the area to come to Eureka to see this special exhibit honoring those who served in Vietnam.”

Since The Wall is open 24/7, volunteers are needed around the clock to shuttle visitors in golf carts from parking areas to The Wall and to welcome visitors at the mobile education center. Volunteers will work 3- to 4-hour shifts, Hinrichsen said.

For information about volunteering, contact volunteer co-coordinator Sue Knepp at 309-657-9769 or go to the Eureka, IL Happenings Facebook page.

Honoring those who served

The exhibit’s education center features a digital photo display called “Hometown Heroes” that includes information about central Illinois service members who died in Vietnam and whose names are on The Wall. Another digital photo display, called “In Memory,” honors area veterans who returned home from Vietnam but later died. To submit information for the “In Memory” display, go to www.vvmf/in-memory-program. Deadline is June 13. The education center also includes exhibits about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Vietnam War and the era surrounding the war.

Hinrichsen contacted The Wall’s owner – the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund – two years ago hoping they would select Eureka as a host. The cost to bring The Wall is $11,000. Auxiliary members have raised most of that amount through donations from area businesses, organizations and individuals. However, funds are needed to pay for expenses like golf cart rental and portable restrooms. To donate, send checks marked “The Wall” to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 466, Attention Mary Hinrichsen, 311 W. Kauffman St., Congerville, IL 61729. Donations not used for local expenses will be given to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, she said.

“One of the reasons I wanted it so badly in Eureka is because my husband, Jim Hinrichsen, is a Vietnam veteran and he has friends who are on that wall. Other veterans are going through Agent Orange and other Vietnam-related medical complications, and they are getting older, and some of them haven’t been able to travel to Washington, D.C., to see the wall there. So, if we could bring that into central Illinois, and those people could see the wall replica and see their comrades listed there … I wanted that to be available for all our veterans who have done so much for our country.”

Besides the Hinrichsens, planning committee members are Laura Siscoe, Eureka Mayor Eric Lind and Eureka American Legion Post 466 Commander Steve Hetz.

A grand arrival

The semitrailer that converts into the mobile education center is scheduled to deliver The Wall on July 11. Hinrichsen is hoping for a grand entrance.

“We plan to meet the truck about an hour away from Eureka with motorcycles and firetrucks and ambulances and anything else that makes noise to accompany it into town. We’d also like to have people in Eureka lining the streets and waving American flags as the truck makes its way into town and arrives at Maple Lawn Homes.”

The Wall is scheduled to be set up by 2 p.m. July 12. Then, a grand opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. July 13 with a guest speaker and, hopefully, special music and a flyover, Hinrichsen said. It will be dismantled in the afternoon of July 16.

“We are confident that visitors will remember that this spot is not a place for standing around and talking. The Wall is hallowed ground. A lot of people may come in the middle of the night because then it’s more private and serene. The Vietnam veterans who are still alive who are missing their comrades whose names are there … that’s when they will come and be comfortable sharing the emotions that The Wall brings out.”

The Wall That Heals is a program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 1982. The replica is 375 feet long and 7 ½ feet tall at its apex.

For more information, go to www.thewallthatheals.org.