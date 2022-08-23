Volleyball squads seeking more of the same

Eureka, Fieldcrest and Roanoke-Benson all exceeded 20 victories in 2021 and will look for similar success, as matches began earlier this week. The following is a synopsis of each team:

R-B

The big news out of the Rockets’ camp is a switch from a 6-2 to 5-1 on offense, as senior Lexi Weldon (188 assists) will move from setter to hitter,

“Lexi is our best option on the outside. She’s been doing a good job all summer,” R-B coach Jodie Sauder said. “That’ll give us the best chance to generate points. We graduated four really good seniors, three of whom played all the way around.”

Junior Maggie Luginbuhl (338 assists) will be the primary setter for R-B, who went 22-5 in ’21 and won a regional. They lost 25-20, 25-11 to Hartsburg-Emden in the Abingdon-Avon Sectional. Among those departures were first team Tri-County Conference choice in middle hitter Frannie Heckman (239 kills), hitter Chaysea Wood (192 kills, 193 digs), outside hitter Kylar Kennell and libero Riley Beer,

“As far as filling them, I’m not sure if we can fill them, but we will have to find a combination,” commented Sauder in the hitting area,

R-B and Seneca (22-11) shared the league title in ’21 at 7-1. Ottawa Marquette and tournament champion Woodland also won 22 matches, while Henry checked in with 20.

“I think the conference is kind of up in the air,” predicted Sauder, who enters her eighth season at the helm with a record of 133-65-3. “Marquette could be a challenger and I think Henry is doing well.”

The Rockets hosted Eureka in Tuesday’s opener at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Lexington arrives this evening for a 6:30 p.m. match from DBG

Notes: R-B dropped the ’21 opener to Eureka then went on a 13-match win streak. The regional title was the seventh in program history and first since ’14. Seneca will serve as host of the TCC tourney

Eureka

A total of seven seniors have used up eligibility, as they helped the Hornets post a 28-8 record and a McLean County tourney crown.

There are six seniors on the ’22 team.

“We have a group of hard workers, obviously very different from what we had,” Eureka coach Lena Dohner said. “They’re willing to learn and eager to work hard.”

The Hornets graduated a pair of Heart of Illinois Conference first team performers in outside hitter Delaney Phillips (239 kills, 215 digs) and 6-foot middle hitter Holly McDonald (167 kills, 191 digs, 52 blocks) along with outside hitter Kylie Hasselbacher and setter Sara Hart.

They do return 5-10 senior outside hitter Ella Ausmus and senior defensive specialist Shelby Logan. Ausmus tore an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee in December during basketball, but should be ready to go.

“I think they’re quick on defense,” said Dohner when asked to list her team’s strength. “They’ve been pretty scrappy, trying to keep balls alive.”

On the other side of the spectrum, Dohner indicated serve receive and hitting as areas in need of improvement.

“I would probably say our passing, just getting the ball up to our setter,” said Dohner, who starts her fourth season with a 58-25 record. “And being more consistent with our hitting. We do not have a lot of experience.”

According to Dohner, junior setter Allison deFreese is expected to miss the first week due to a sprained ankle.

The Hornets opened on the road on Tuesday versus Roanoke-Benson. Eureka hosts Olympia tonight at 7 p.m.

Notes: Tremont (27-4, 12-0) is the reigning regular season HOIC champion, but the Hornets swept the Turks 25-21, 25-23 in the tourney finals to halt the former’s 18-match win streak. Tri-Valley edged host Eureka 17-25, 25-17, 25-22 in a ’21 regional final

Fieldcrest

A trio of outside hitters pace the Knights in the form of junior Allie Wiesenhofer (229 kills, 153 digs), who was named to the HOIC first squad, plus seniors in 6-0 Ashlyn May and Zoey Dye. Fieldcrest won their first six matches of ’21 on their way to a 26-6 campaign. Cathy Sanders is in her 11th season with the Knights and sports a 212-112-1 record. Overall, she is 467-220-2 through two decades on the prep sidelines.

Fieldcrest begins the season in Saturday’s Spring Valley Hall Early Bird Invitational.

Notes: The Knights lost 18-25, 25-19, 27-25 to T-V in the Eureka Regional a season ago. They have 13 players on the varsity roster.