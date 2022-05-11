VILLAGE OF GOODFIELD PRESIDENT

The Village of Goodfield was established in 1888 and was incorporated in 1957.

Goodfield, population 980, is located on the border of Woodford and Tazewell Counties in the heart of Illinois. With direct interchange access to Interstate 74, Goodfield is 20 minutes from Peoria and Bloomington.

The Village has had significant residential and business growth over the past 20 years.

Families have chosen this small town in which to raise their children while commuting to the nearby cities to work. Easy access to I-74 is also very advantageous. Businesses have found the Village government to be cooperative and helpful. During the current COVID-19 pandemic the Village Government has worked diligently to secure financial assistance for local businesses to make it through the emergency and retain their employees. During these difficult times Village Government has been responsive to all measures to protect its businesses and citizens while using common sense and practicing sound, reasonable medical advice.

Goodfield is home to a grade school, two churches, a library and a beautiful park. Goodfield’s 18 acre park boasts of the following: sheltered pavilion, paved mile walking trail, nature trail, playground, basketball courts, baseball diamond, soccer field and a new disc golf course. Goodfield also has two Business Parks-Goodfield Business Park and Goodfield Crossing-both located in a great place to access the Peoria and Bloomington markets!

Goodfield is governed by a Village Board of Trustees led by the Village President. The monthly Board Meetings are held the 3rd Thursday of each month at the Goodfield Village Hall at 7:00pm. Anyone is welcome to attend these meetings.

If you’re looking to relocate a residence or business, Goodfield is an awesome town with a lot of caring people.

Located between Bloomington and Peoria, Goodfield boasts small town living with big city access! Visit our website at www.goodfieldillinois.com.

