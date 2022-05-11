VILLAGE OF CONGERVILLE PRESIDENT

Established in 1888, Congerville’s beginning is interesting, because our village almost didn’t happen. In 1887, workers from the Lake Erie and Western Railroad Company began building a track from Bloomington to Peoria. The plan was to winter at a little community called Farneyville near the Mackinaw River. Cold weather blew in early, and the workers stopped near Joseph Schrock’s farm. Thus the Town of Schrock, which is now called Congerville, was born.

Congerville has been home to my wife Stacie and I for 29 years. We have raised our four children here and have been so thankful for the loving and safe community over the years

We are proud to be a part of Community Unit School District 140. Congerville Elementary provides quality education from kindergarten through fourth grade. The school has been recognized for its academic excellence. Every year families enjoy the students’ Maypole dance and pork chop supper fundraiser. Many top-notch scholars and athletes at Eureka High School have been “graduates” of Congerville Elementary. We are proud to be the hometown of Andy Studebaker who has played professional football for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts.

Our town of about 500 people has two churches, the Rock Creek Bible Church and the Apostolic Christian Church.

In 2015 the village was proud to add a new Village Hall in White Park which is located at 300 E. Lincoln St.

We are very proud of our all-volunteer fire and rescue squad. Part of their funding comes from the annual Fundfest event, which is held during the second weekend of September.

Congerville is an agricultural community with many farmers making their homes in the Congerville area. Ag businesses such as Bell Grain Elevator and Reel Livestock Center attract farmers from surrounding communities. Congerville also is proud to be home to Heartland Fabrication along with Premier Fabrication as industrial portions of our community.

Residents of Congerville strive to be “family” to each other as well. If someone becomes sick, other people pitch in and help out. On warm evenings, many people are out bicycling or walking, pulling wagons full of their little ones.

The Village Board meetings are held the second Thursday of each month. We invite you to attend.

