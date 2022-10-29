Democratic incumbent state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and Republican challenger Desi Anderson spoke to reporter Mateusz Janik about their race for the 46th Illinois Senate District. See the videos below.
Videos: Koehler, Anderson contest 46th Illinois Senate District race
