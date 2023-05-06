Videos: Illinois State University student finds support through kidney transplant May 6, 2023 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Illinois State University graduate student Jonathan Chilaka of Nigeria talks about how he learned to reach out to others for help as he faced kidney failure and a double transplant. Clay Jackson John Richmond, rector at Christ the King Episcopal Church, talks about community support fot ISU Graduate Student Jonathan Chilaka Clay Jackson 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Shots fired Saturday outside large party in Normal Police in Normal said they're seeking to review any security camera footage available. Man arrested after DUI crash in Bloomington A man has been arrested after a crash early Friday morning on West Market Street near the intersection with the northbound off ramp for Inters… Bloomington woman to compete in Miss Illinois USA pageant Azaya Harris of Bloomington has been selected to participate in the 2023 Miss Illinois USA/Teen USA Pageant. Normal man faces multiple drug charges A Normal man is facing six felony drug charges after being arrested by the Illinois State Police. 6 killed, dozens hurt in crashes on dust-choked I-55 in Central Illinois At least six people were killed and dozens injured after multiple crashes on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, authorities said Monday.