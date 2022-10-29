 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video interviews: Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey

Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, spoke to Lee Enterprises' statehouse reporter Brenden Moore ahead of the upcoming election. See the videos below. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks with Lee Enterprises ahead of the November election.

GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks with Lee Enterprises ahead of the November election.
