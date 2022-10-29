Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, spoke to Lee Enterprises' statehouse reporter Brenden Moore ahead of the upcoming election. See the videos below.
Video interviews: Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators said a weapon was displayed during the attempted carjacking at Hy-Vee.
Two people were struck by gunfire during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning, Bloomington police said Monday.
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life.
If you love food — who doesn't? — make sure you get the latest on the BloNo restaurant scene from columnist Larry Carius.
The YWCA McLean County recognized community leaders Thursday night during the 33rd Women of Distinction awards ceremony at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
BLOOMINGTON — Unbeatens Ridgeview-Lexington and Prairie Central earned No. 1 seeds while Big 12 Conference champion Normal West grabbed a No. …
Police are investigating a report of gunfire Friday night in west Bloomington.
Illinois playoff scores here.
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility, at 602 S. Main Street, will soon be under new ownership. Details: