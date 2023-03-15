CHAMPAIGN-The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking for public input on two water quality conservation initiatives, the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative and the National Water Quality Initiative. Through the Federal Register notice published today, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service seeks feedback on how best to target program benefits, quantify impact, and improve program delivery and outreach in the future.

“In watersheds across the country, we have seen the benefits of targeting resources, working one-on-one with farmers and ranchers to voluntarily implement conservation practices that improve water quality and often have climate co-benefits” said NRCS Chief Terry Cosby. “We’re proud of what the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative and the National Water Quality Initiative have accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to improve our efforts to ensure they provide the greatest impact for producers, communities and our nation’s waterways.”

Information gathered through the Federal Register notice will help inform NRCS efforts to identify and prioritize improvements to these initiatives starting in fiscal year 2024.

This is a 30-day public comment period. Public comments should be submitted through the Federal Register notice by April 7. Questions should be sent to SM.NRCS.LandscapeConservationInitiatives@usda.gov.