Understanding Social Security benefits

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. This includes surviving spouses, surviving divorced spouses, children, and dependent parents.

The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on your lifetime earnings. The higher your earnings, the higher their benefits. That’s why it’s important to make sure your earnings history is correct in our records. You can do this by creating a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. A personal my Social Security account is secure and gives you immediate access to your earnings records, benefit estimates, and Social Security Statement.

You may also want to visit our Survivors Benefits page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/survivors. This page can help you understand your and your family’s Social Security protections as you plan your financial future.

Please visit www.ssa.gov or read our publication, Survivors Benefits, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10084.pdf for more information. You can also help us spread the word by sharing this information with your family and friends.

Disability

Q: Is there a time limit on how long you can get Social Security disability benefits?

A: No. Your disability benefits will continue as long as your medical condition has not improved, and you cannot work. We will periodically review your case to determine if you continue to be eligible. If you are still receiving disability benefits when you reach your full retirement age, your disability benefits will automatically be converted to retirement benefits. The amount you receive will remain the same. Learn more about at www.ssa.gov/disability.

Q: What are the requirements for receiving disabled widow’s benefits?

A: You may be able to get disabled widow(er)’s benefits at age 50 if you meet Social Security’s disability requirement. Your disability must have started before age 60 and within seven years of the latest of the following dates: the month the worker died; the last month you were entitled to survivors benefits on the worker’s record as a parent caring for a surviving minor child; or the month your previous entitlement to disabled widow(er)’s benefits ended because your disability ended. To learn more, visit www.ssa.gov/planners/disability/dqualify9.html.