Two police officers promoted

DEER CREEK-On Oct. 18 at the Deer Creek Village Council meeting, two Deer Creek-Goodfield police officers were promoted in rank. They were John Lewis and Dan Nelson.

Lewis was promoted to the rank of corporal and serves as the department training officer. Nelson was promoted to the rank of sergeant and is also assigned as the department's liaison to the regional drug task force.

Both men were presented with their new badges and certificates of promotion.

Chief of Police Bill Lally stated, "Both men have contributed to the overall performance of the department and needed to be recognized for their efforts."