Two out, pressure's on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak's next choice a defining one for Cardinals

Once the sting from the hit that ended their season started to fade, the St. Louis Cardinals felt an updraft of confidence carrying them into the offseason from many things that happened leading into that walk-off, wild-card loss at Dodger Stadium.

They set a club record with 17 consecutive wins, they re-signed their bedrock battery, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, and could prepare marketing for their final season together.

The centerpiece acquisition of the previous winter, Nolan Arenado, announced his intentions to not exercise an opt-out and raved about the organization’s culture.

The chosen outfield blossomed, starter Dakota Hudson returned strong from surgery, and the front office praised the collaborative effort of manager and coaching staff.

Internally, they felt a gust of positive momentum — headed into an offseason with a full house of tickets to sell.

And then, in a move as swift and unexpected as its explanation was vague, the Cardinals fired manager Mike Shildt.

For the first time in 10 years they start the offseason with a vacant office in the clubhouse.

The whiplash from the dismissal of a homegrown, hand-picked and winning manager for the second time in 3½ years clouded optimism with confusion and focused the fog lights on John Mozeliak.

The longtime head of baseball operations identified, groomed, and hired both managers he’s now fired. In the coming weeks, he will be making the third managerial hire of his time atop baseball operations.

Given the heightened expectations, questions surfacing from Shildt’s firing, and the stakes of 2022, this is arguably the most significant hire of Mozeliak’s tenure.

It may also be his lasting one.

“Your skipper is always a very important hire, no matter where you are in the (competitive) cycle,” club president Bill DeWitt III said. “But, the good news is for any potential candidate — who wouldn’t want this opportunity?

"So, I think we should have a difficult decision among some great candidates. Let me reiterate, there is a lot of optimism here that we’ve got a real good situation for the foreseeable future. The fans care about winning.”

Shildt has declined public comment but plans to make a statement Monday.

Multiple sources described how players, coaches, and others in the organization were “stunned” and “confused” by the firing. Two sources said Shildt “never saw it coming” before he was fired by phone Thursday morning.

He has one year remaining on his contract and the Cardinals intend to pay him that salary as the terms of the contract have been kept.

Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the firing resulted from a “difference between Mo and his group and the manager” that could not be resolved. Using the same phrase the Cardinals cited for the dismissal of a hitting coach and former general manager Walt Jocketty, Mozeliak called it a “philosophical difference.”

For reasons he said were private, Mozeliak’s repeated refusal Thursday to detail what difference caused the split invited one clear philosophy — skepticism.

What specific statement or stance led to the firing is unclear, though officials and sources said meetings that started the previous Friday with Shildt, his staff and the front office underscored a clashing of ideas.

Mozeliak said he became aware of “a collection of information,” gathered background on what was expressed, and made the call. He declared it a “baseball decision.”

Internally, there had been concern about the absence and ongoing leak of Cardinals-rooted presences. Former ace Chris Carpenter’s departure for a role in the Los Angeles Angels’ organization when the Cardinals did not make an offer is a recent example.

Cardinals leadership have sought to modernize while also insisting they draw success and strength from a wealth of institutional knowledge, passed down from generation to generation, coaches like Jose Oquendo to infielders, advisers like Carpenter to starters. A source described a rising frustration for “losing tradition.”

There had also been discussions on how this team should strive beyond a 90-win, wild-card finish for higher aspirations in 2022, multiple sources described. What view was articulated about the organization’s goal and by who may have "pushed too hard" in the opinion of the front office, one source confirmed.

Every coach contacted by the Post-Dispatch declined comment. Players with the longest tenure and prominent roles on the team also declined comment or did not return messages. A few said they first wanted more information from the team.

Yadier Molina, one of the players who declined comment, held a press conference Saturday night in Puerto Rico before the basketball team he owns played a quarterfinal game, and he echoed the surprise of others.

"It took me by surprise," Molina said in Spanish, according to reports from El Nuevo Dia and Primera Hora. "I obviously have a lot of confidence with (Shildt).

"We had very good communication. We went to the playoffs three times in four years. Maybe there was some problem between him and the management. I can't give you reasons, but from what I know inside the clubhouse, there wasn't any kind of problem."

