Two more back on the hardcourt

A pair of locals will participate in this weekend's Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-star games. Ella Goodrich of Fieldcrest has been selected to the South squad to face the North in Saturday's 11 a.m. small school matchup. Also, El Paso-Gridley's Nathaniel Meiss will serve as an assistant on the large school South squad for ex-Eureka College teammate Stote Reeder, who is the head coach at Jerseyville.

Fieldcrest's Matt Winkler will coach the small school North team and will be assisted by his son, Michael Winkler, and former Toluca coach Kim Whittington. Trevor Heffren of Eureka will suit up for the North. ex-Eureka College player and ex-Tremont coach Greg Crider will be the other assistant with the large school South.

The small school boys' game will tip at one followed by the big school girls at 3 p.m. and the large school game will start at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0