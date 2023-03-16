EUREKA – Several veterans buried at Olio Township Cemetery are receiving more recognition, and dogs and their owners are being kept cooler thanks to two local Scouts. Twin brothers Christian and Samuel Coartney of Eureka completed service projects that propelled them in December to the Eagle rank, Boy Scouting's highest award for youths.

Honoring veterans

As part of his "Olio Veterans Project," Samuel Coartney erected plaques at the gravesites of five veterans. He researched each veteran and wrote a brief description of the veteran's life and military service.

"I was given this idea through a Memorial Day speech by (Olio Township Cemetery Superintendent) Jan Holliger," he said. "After her talk, my mom and people with her came to a similar conclusion: They wanted a physical way to learn more about the veterans. So, I hatched a plan to create plaques to make information more available.

"I hope this will make visiting the cemetery, especially on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, even more meaningful."

The project allowed him to work on time management skills, he said, as well as hone leadership skills by working with others on some aspects of his project.

Giving shade

Christian Coartney's project was planting five trees around the dog park at Eureka Lake.

"The trees add to the aesthetic value of the surrounding area as well as provide shade for the dogs," he said. "I wanted my project to leave a lasting impact on my community ... and trees are a perfect way to do that."

He chose redbuds, honey locusts and a tulip poplar, he said, "because they are the ideal size for the area and will provide shade as they grow and are less-common native species."

He purchased the trees from a local nursery. He had planting help from about 10 Scouts "in return for Casey's doughnuts and pizza," he said. He got his project idea from Eagle Scout Don McFarlin, who planted trees in a different part of the park several years ago, he said. He called McFarlin a valuable resource and consultant.

"Because of this project, I learned to be more independent and dependable, to be more of a leader, and how to manage a project with superiors, subordinates and suppliers.

"I also thank my mom for helping keep me on track."

The Eagle Scouts are sons of L. Douglas and Kaia Coartney. They have been involved in Scouting since first grade, Christian Coartney said, first as Cub Scouts, then as Boy Scouts. "We rarely ever missed a meeting or campout or outing, and we became leaders in the troop pretty quickly," he said.

Longtime Eureka Troop 57 Scoutmaster Bob McClure confirmed, “Sam and Chris have provided excellent leadership in their time with the troop.”

The brothers both participate in band and other activities as seniors at Eureka High School. They will attend Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, where Christopher Coartney plans to study mechanical engineering, while Samuel Coartney plans to study metallurgical engineering.