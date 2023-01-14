 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tucker

Tucker

Hi, my name is Tucker! I'm a 3-year-old Pointer/Mastiff Mix, and I weigh about 70 pounds. I'm the best boy... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News