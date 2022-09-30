Trinity Stone expands to accommodate outdoor living trends

GOODFIELD – Home design experts agree: Whether it’s a staycation, working from home, gardening, or cooking and dining al fresco, the desire to create outdoor living spaces continues to grow.

Locally, Brad Leman, owner of Trinity Stone, agrees.

“Many people are expanding their living spaces to the outdoors,” Leman said recently. Patios, grills and outdoor lighting especially have become very popular.”

So popular, in fact, that Trinity Stone saw a need to expand.

“We found that more space was needed to meet the needs of customers, which include both contractors and retail customers needing building stone and landscape stone and supplies, as well as outdoor lighting options and outdoor kitchen options.”

So, the business that was located at 225 N. Eureka St. (Illinois Route 117) for 20 years, moved into its newly built structure at 227 N. Eureka St., just across the parking lot, in May. The building sits on about 5.5 acres, with a large showroom with many samples for customers to choose from.

Prior to owning Trinity Stone, Leman owned Eden Landscapes.

Raised in Danvers, he graduated from Olympia High School and the University of Illinois with a degree in ornamental horticulture with an emphasis on landscape design. He was president of the Horticulture Club and co-chair of the Mom's Day Weekend Flower Show. During his senior year of college in 1993, he founded Eden Landscapes.

But when Eden Landscapes’ hardscapes supplier went out of business, Leman moved to fill that void, providing hardscape materials to area contractors and retail customers. He founded Trinity Stone with two employees. It now has six full-time employees and several part-time, seasonal employees.

“We are beyond thankful for our loyal employees, past and present, who work so hard every day,” Leman said. “They are our work family, and we are thankful for each one of them.”

Sales manager Brock Gerber began working at Eden Landscapes at age 15. “His dedication and loyalty for the past 20-plus years has been a huge blessing to Trinity,” Leman said.

Even the business’ name came from the blessings that Leman, his wife Erika and their five children feel.

“As Christians, we know that all of this belongs to God, and we wanted a name that made much of Him. The Holy Trinity – God the father, Jesus the son and the Holy Spirit – are the cornerstone of our faith, and we desired to have a name that shared this,” he said.

“Having the opportunity to have a business in this community has also been a huge blessing and something we are so thankful for. We thank everyone who has and continues to support Trinity Stone.”

An open house at the new building is planned for spring 2023.