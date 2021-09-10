Tremont's speedy start jolts LeRoy 42-12

Tremont dominated from start to finish in a resounding 42-12 win over LeRoy in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

Tremont's reign showed as it carried a 36-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tremont's offense struck to a 36-0 lead over LeRoy at the intermission.

Tremont pulled ahead in front of LeRoy 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

