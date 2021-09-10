Tremont's speedy start jolts LeRoy 42-12

Tremont dominated from start to finish in a resounding 42-12 win over LeRoy in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.
Tremont's reign showed as it carried a 36-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Tremont's offense struck to a 36-0 lead over LeRoy at the intermission.
Tremont pulled ahead in front of LeRoy 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Tremont faced off against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and LeRoy took on Moweaqua Central A & M on August 27 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap
