Tree of Hearts helps those in Woodford County this Christmas

EUREKA-“Tree of Hearts” is a program administered by Heartline in Eureka that provides Christmas presents to area children and food boxes to people in need. In 2021, the “Tree of Hearts” program served 102 families, 277 children, with all residing here in Woodford County. We expect the need to be just as big this year, if not greater. We are amazed every year, by how our community faithfully participates in helping provide gifts so no one has to go without.

The community can help with donations of new, unwrapped Christmas presents for children who are 0-High School aged. Please email Janet Wilkins at janet@heartlineandhearthouse.org or call at (309) 467-6101 ext. 2 if you need some gift ideas or visit our website. Donations must be dropped off by Dec.16. Drop off locations are listed below. Monetary donations are also accepted to assist with the cost of gifts, gift wrap, and supplies. Any excess of monetary donations will go towards the Heartline general fund. Monetary donations will be accepted by mail, dropped off at the office, or online at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org.

There are also several ways to volunteer your time with this project. Heartline needs volunteers, high school aged and older, to wrap gifts. Wrapping will take place Dec. 19, 20, and 21. Volunteers are also needed with gift distribution on Dec. 23 and food box distribution on Dec. 19. Call Janet Wilkins at (309) 467-6101 ext. 2 if you are interested in volunteering.

We also need people to come and ring the Salvation Army Bells. This year, 100% of the proceeds raised stay in Woodford County. Woodford County Heartline will disburse it among those in need in our community. Bell ringing will take place at the Eureka IGA and Metamora IGA starting on November 23. People seem to respond very well when children are ringing the bell. Would your youth group, Sunday School class, or school club be willing to take a time slot on a Saturday? Bell ringing will be Nov. 25 and 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17.

To sign up, go to our sign-up genius webpages:

(The Eureka location has some extra dates available the week of Christmas: 20 – 24)

Heartline provides services to help meet basic needs and to provide crisis response to those in Woodford County. It is housed alongside Heart House, a shelter for women and children who are homeless and/or needing a safe haven from domestic violence. Woodford County Heartline and Heart House is 99% community supported, relying on fundraisers and the generosity of the public. For more information, please visit our website at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org.

Drop-off locations for Tree of Hearts are as follows:

Eureka: Heartline and Heart House, CEFCU, Eureka Community Bank, Goodfield State Bank, Heartland Bank & Trust Co., Mangold Ford, Sam Leman, Eureka Public Library, CVS, Cornerstone Family Restaurant, Eureka Family Dental, Comprehensive Insurance.

Goodfield: Goodfield State Bank, Case IH, Busy Corner, Vermeer, Martin Equipment. Spring Bay: Spring Bay Community Bank, IPDPL Spring Bay Branch, Dollar General. Washburn: Washburn Community Bank, IPDPL Washburn Branch. Metamora/Germantown Hills: CEFCU – Germantown, Commerce Bank, Heartland Bank & Trust Co. (both branches), Goodfield State Bank, IPDPL – Metamora Branch. Roanoke: Roanoke Community Bank, Goodfield State Bank, Sauder Furniture and Design Studio, IPDPL Roanoke Branch, Caleri’s Café and Bakery. Benson: IPDPL Benson Branch. Washington: Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy.