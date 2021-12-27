Watch now: No major flight disruptions reported at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport was spared the kind of major flight disruptions that slowed holiday air travel across the U.S. into Monday.

“We are not anticipating any issues, and we’ve not been made aware of any problems from our airlines,” said Fran Strebing, CIRA’s deputy director of marketing.

According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday. Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19, particularly since the emergence of the omnicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days.

More than 100 flights at O'Hare International Airport had been cancelled on Monday as of 4 p.m. More than 400 flights were delayed.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the coronavirus was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, said Alaska Airlines, and the airline expects more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But it says that crew calling out sick because of COVID-19 is no longer a factor.

United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with COVID-19.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a consistent problem this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020 when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected.

Airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten the guidelines for the isolation period for vaccinated workers who get COVID-19, in order to ease staffing shortages. The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

Watch now: Pritzker announces expanded testing, vaccination clinics “I’ve heard many people say that they’re healthy, I want to ask you at this time to please think of your neighbor,” Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital President Colleen Kannaday said.

CIRA did not have any flight cancellations over the holiday weekend, but one flight was delayed coming in from Dallas, Strebing said.

The Dallas flight was expected to land in Bloomington on Sunday night, but it came in Monday morning instead.

While the airport is not expecting any further issues, “We will only know about any issues when the airlines make us aware of them,” Strebing said, adding that if cancellations become a problem, airport staff will communicate those updates..

CIRA’s airlines include American Airlines, with flights to Chicago and Dallas Fort Worth; Allegiant Air, with flights to Orlando Sanford and St. Pete-Clearwater near Tampa; Frontier Airlines, with flights to Orlando and Tampa; and Delta Air Lines, with flights to Atlanta and Detroit, though the Detroit connection will be suspended starting in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.