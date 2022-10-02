300-year-old trees tower at Singing Woods Nature Preserve

EDELSTEIN — Hiking through Singing Woods Nature Preserve on a windy, late-September day, the high-pitched creaks and squeaks of tree limbs rubbing together makes one wonder if that’s how the area got its name.

Another possible inspiration could be the birds that sing in the woods, especially in spring. About 175 species of birds have been identified in the preserve.

“I would love to say it (the name) is in honor of the wonderful birdsong, but the reality is much more mundane,” said Mike Miller, environmental services supervisor for the Peoria Park District. “The park happens to be on Singing Woods Road, so over the years we used to tell folks to meet us at ‘the Singing Woods parcel.’ The name kind of stuck.”

The nature preserve is adjacent to the park district’s Tawny Oaks Field Station, 715 S. Singing Woods Road, Edelstein. Tawny Oaks serves as a trailhead for the 5 miles of paths in the preserve.

The visitors center, which has restroom facilities, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday from April through October. Trails are open daily year-round from dawn to dusk. Dogs are not allowed in the nature preserve.

The 700-acre nature preserve has five different habitats. It offers wonderful woodland wildflowers in spring, a shady respite in summer and colorful foliage in autumn.

If the beauty of the area doesn’t take your breath away, the steepness of some sections of trail surely will.

“Be ready for a rugged walk,” warns Miller, citing the numerous ups and downs on trails that take you in and out of gullies from creek beds to ridge tops.

A trekking pole or hiking stick is definitely helpful. So are the many benches along the way, especially in those steep parts.

Don’t let the talk of steep trails deter you from visiting Tawny Oaks and Singing Woods.

A half-mile accessible loop takes you around an 11-acre restored prairie. Formerly a hayfield, it was planted with 70 different prairie species in 2012 and now serves as a seed bank for other park district projects, said Miller.

As we hiked around the prairie, monarchs and other butterflies fluttered around us along with bees, dragonflies and other insects. The endangered rusty-patch bumblebee has been found on this prairie, said Miller.

In addition to the prairie loop, a portion of the Forest Trail, blue on park maps, provides a relatively flat, quarter-mile loop “that gives you the flavor of Singing Woods,” said Miller.

The full-meal deal requires extra effort but is worth it. The trails are well marked, with maps and “you are here” symbols at each intersection. The perimeter trail has markers every quarter mile of its 4-mile length as you go counter-clockwise.

“It will give you an experience that you’re going to be unlikely to find in Central Illinois,” said Miller. “You can really get the idea of what a huge, large tract of forest — what it feels like to be in one.”

Singing Woods is one of a series of four nature preserves owned and managed by the park district along the bluffs overlooking the Illinois River. They protect more than 1,200 acres of forest.

The upland oak-hickory forest stretching from Grandview Drive beyond Peoria County into Marshall and Bureau counties “makes up one of the longest, contiguous tracts of oak woods left in the northern part of the state, north of the Shawnee National Forest.”

Among the highlights of Singing Woods this time of year are the fall colors. The woods include many species of oaks, including 300-year-old chinquapin oak trees on the Hill Prairie Trail, as well as shagbark hickories, cottonwoods and sassafras trees. Huge white oaks grow along the Skunk Cabbage Trail, green on the park map.

A bench along the Hill Prairie Trail, white on the park map, provides an excellent vantage point on the south-facing slope from which you can see a great distance.