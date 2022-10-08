From Normal to Baltimore: Overnight Amtrak journey worth time, money

Roger Miller Night city editor Public safety reporter for The Pantagraph. Follow Roger Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sipping coffee and watching the scenery roll by her Amtrak compartment window, Bess Wells offered a piece of advice: "Take the train. Relax, and take the train."

Wells was my neighbor in a "Roomette" across the hall on the Capitol Limited, an overnight train from Washington, D.C., to Chicago. She was heading home to Chicago after visiting family in Atlanta, and I was on my way back to Normal after seeing family in Baltimore.

"It's relaxing," she said as we compared notes on our first long-distance train trips. "You don't have to deal with the hustle and bustle of the airport, the food is good, and the views are beautiful."

I absolutely agree.

Having paid $910 for a round trip from Normal to Baltimore that took more than 24 hours each way, I concede flying is cheaper and faster, but to me that's not the point. It's about enjoying the journey more than simply getting there.

I hate the thought of being crammed into an airplane seat, so in the past I've driven the picturesque but tedious 12 hours (not counting stops).

I've taken Amtrak many times to Chicago, but I always had wanted to try an overnight train trip. The cost had deterred me before, but I finally decided the expense for the experience would be worth it.

And it was. I think the hundreds of miles of Appalachian mountain and river views alone were worth the price, but being pampered by the Amtrak staff didn't hurt, either.

On Sept. 10, I boarded the Texas Eagle in Normal for the three-hour trip to Chicago. I had a four-hour layover, so I took advantage of my first perk, stowing my luggage for free in the Metropolitan Lounge at Union Station. Using the public storage service costs $10 a bag.

Sleeper car passengers are entitled to use the lounge, which is just off the station's cavernous Great Hall. In addition to the luggage room, it offers concierge service, plenty of comfortable seating, big-screen TVs, clean restrooms, a private shower room, free snacks, soft drinks and coffee, and a bar selling wine and beer.

When they called my train, an attendant shepherded the sleeper car passengers down a private hallway to board separately, bypassing the waiting room for coach ticketholders.

On the way east, I took the Cardinal, so named for the state bird of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia. The train starts in Chicago, hub of most long-distance Amtrak routes, runs through Indianapolis; Cincinnati; Kentucky along the Ohio River; Charleston, West Virginia; Charlottesville, Virginia; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and finally ends in New York City.

I settled into my Roomette, which, as the name implies, was a small but comfortable, well-equipped and private room measuring 6 feet 6 inches by 3 feet 6 inches. It offered two wide, facing seats with a fold-out table between them and an array of lights (overhead, reading and night), several electrical outlets, a mirror and hooks for hanging coats or bags.

Depending on the train, some Roomettes also have sinks, which mine did, and even toilets built into the platforms that serve as steps to the upper fold-down bunk.

In my car, 11 other Roomettes and three larger bedrooms (with in-room restrooms and showers) lined the shoulder-width corridor. At one end of the car were two restrooms (compact, but bigger than on an airplane) and a spacious shower/changing room.

Two people can share a Roomette, but as one fellow passenger joked, "You have to know each other awfully well." There was a cubbyhole at the top for a suitcase or two and space under the seats, but passengers with more would need to check them.

The sleeper cars were separated from those with coach seats by the dining car, which itself was divided with seating for coach in front of the service counter and the sleeper passengers in the back. Coach seats were considerably cheaper, but I didn't want to spend a full day and night in one.

We left Chicago at 5:55 p.m. and Eric, the attendant assigned only to our car for the length of the trip, stopped by to explain everything and to take my order for dinner, which he later brought to my compartment.

The Cardinal, like most routes that serve the Northeast Corridor, was a one-level Viewliner, which featured large windows next to the seats and smaller ones above that would let someone in the upper bunk enjoy the scenery, too. The sliding door and interior wall also had windows onto the corridor, but everything had heavy curtains for privacy.

You could open your door and curtains to socialize with your neighbors or close yourself off for complete privacy. How much contact I had with other passengers was entirely up to me.

The menu offered five entrees, including a vegetarian one. My dinner of salmon and shrimp with vegetables, rice, tossed salad and butter cake was good, like what you'd find in a fast-casual restaurant. All meals, all the soft drinks you'd want and one alcoholic beverage per trip were included in the train fare.

For every meal I had the option of eating in my Roomette or selecting a seating time in the dining car.

As night fell, the view of Indiana was farm fields, small towns with brightly lit taverns and the occasional pickup truck at a lonely crossing. I think towns look different from the train because the parts that predate cars seem to face the railroad rather than the highway.

I brought a book and other things to do, but throughout the trip I found myself just watching the changing scenery for hours.

When I was ready for bed, Eric folded down the seats and added a mattress, which was surprisingly thick and comfortable. I read that Amtrak had just updated all of its bedding, upgrading from the scratchy fleece airplane blankets and offering two full-sized pillows.

The bed left only about 1 by 2 feet of floor space in front of the door, so moving around was awkward.

We reached Indianapolis around 11:30 p.m. for our first extended break in which passengers could head to the platform to smoke or walk about. I was told such breaks can last a few minutes to half an hour or more, depending on the schedule, and we had others at Cincinnati about 3:30 a.m. and Huntington, West Virginia, at 7:15 a.m.

I'll admit sleeping on a train takes some getting used to, even in a bed. Often the train was gently rocking from side to side, and the distant horn has an almost plaintive sound, but then there were times when it shook enough to make you think you're on a sub being hit with depth charges.

The upper bunk had seatbelt-like straps that connected to the ceiling to keep a passenger from rolling out of bed, and the restrooms and shower all had grab bars, with good reason.

I had an omelet for breakfast at 8 a.m. and Eric put my Roomette back for the day while I showered about 10:30 a.m. Eric suggested showering before 6:30 a.m. to avoid a line and have a shot at hot water.

One interesting stop was White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where the train station serves The Greenbrier, a luxury resort dating to 1778 that is the site of a Cold War-era bunker created for Congress.

As I said, the scenery through West Virginia and Virginia was mesmerizing. The tracks wound along river valleys and amid wooded, mist-capped mountains. There were tunnels and cuts so narrow it looked like the the rocks would graze the train.

I appreciated the view so much more as a passenger because I wasn't having to pay attention to a highway.

One drawback of the rugged terrain: While the train was equipped with Wi-Fi, it and cellphone service were spotty at best.

After a lunch of braised beef about 1 p.m., we rolled through Virginia with extended stops in Staunton about 2 p.m., Charlottesville about 3:30 p.m. and Manassas at 5:30 p.m. before getting sunny-evening views of the Washington sites on the way to Union Station.

And surprisingly for Amtrak, the train was on time all the way to arriving in Baltimore about 7:40 p.m. Sept. 11.

I was on the Capitol Limited for the return trip, leaving Washington at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 19 and reaching Chicago at 8:45 a.m. the next morning.

That route's train was a double-decker Superliner, so be sure to book on the first floor if you don't want to negotiate a narrow, switchback staircase. Unlike a Viewliner, there is accessible luggage storage space on the lower level so you don't need to check excess baggage.

Early in the journey was perhaps its highlight, a stop at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where the Appalachian Trail, the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers and a good deal of U.S. history converge.

"The passage of the Patowmac (sic) through the Blue Ridge is perhaps one of the most stupendous scenes in Nature," Thomas Jefferson wrote of a visit to the area in 1783. "This scene is worth a voyage across the Atlantic."

I don't know about that, but I thought it was worth the price of a train ticket.

The train headed northwest into a gold-tinged mountain twilight and an extended stop at 7:15 p.m. at Cumberland, Maryland, before crossing into Pennsylvania.

This train seemed older than the Viewliner, but the bed was wider. Another big difference for people who travel with several gadgets was this Roomette had only one outlet.

I also found this Roomette stuffier than my previous one. While each compartment has a temperature control, it really has little effect because the attendant has to set the temperature for the whole car.

My neighbor kept complaining it was too cold, so our car attendant, "T," did her best to keep adjusting it. By morning, I was the one who was freezing.

We had the longest stop of the trip at 11:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh because of a crew change. I did think the city lights playing off the water as we crossed the Allegheny River had their own kind of beauty.

About 3 a.m. we stopped in Cleveland, and I was the only one who got off to walk around.

A thing to remember about these stops is the train won't wait for you. If you wander too far, you will be left behind.

I joked to the taciturn conductor that I'd stay close, but getting left behind in Cleveland probably wouldn't be that bad.

His reply, with a straight face: "Yes, it would."

Heading toward Toledo, the train hugged the shoreline of Lake Erie, which was inky black in the predawn hours.

Running though northern Indiana, I had that chat over breakfast with Bess Wells, and we reached Chicago by about 8:45 a.m.

Would I do it again? Definitely.

In fact, I'm already looking at the long-haul western routes out of Chicago, like the Empire Builder, which runs along Glacier National Park in Montana on the way to Seattle or Portland, Oregon; the Southwest Chief, which cuts through Arizona and New Mexico to Los Angeles; or the Texas Eagle, a 66-hour marathon that heads south to San Antonio, Texas, before turning west to L.A.

Then there is the the California Zephyr to the San Francisco Bay area, which has been called America's most scenic train route because of its views of the Colorado Rockies.