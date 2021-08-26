Transactions from Thursday

Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Hunter Renfroe on bereavement/family medical emergency list. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Evan Marshall to Charlotte on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Drew Hutchinson outright to Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Scott Blewett from Omaha (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned INF Gio Urshela from rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Brody Koerner outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed LHP Sean Doolittle off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHP Keynan Middleton for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Jordan Luplow to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP David Kubiak from West Virginia (Atlantic League) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jordan Sheffield to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Stephen Nogosek to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado and RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Chase Anderson for assignment. Placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the bereavement list. Placed INF Donovan Solano on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp and INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East)after clearing waivers.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G Skylar Mays to a two-way contract.
PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Ty-Shon Alexander.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived P Sterling Hofricther.
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived OL Forrest Lamp and WR Duke Willimas from IR with an injury settlement.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived K Domink Eberle.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Javon Wims and CB Michael Joseph. Signed DB Dionte Ruffin.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Anthony Hines III.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Andrew Vollert. Placed T Eric Fisher and G Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Josh Imatorbhebhe.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Elijah McGuire and WR Chad Williams from IR with an injury settlement. Waived TE Evan Baylis. Waived WR Antonio Callaway.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Acquired LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Waived WR Trey Quinn, LB Te'Von Coney and DT Darius Stills.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DB KeiFarae Russell from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded K Ryan Santoso to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Austin Walter and DT Michael Dwumfour.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Ian Bunting.
TAMBA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Franklin.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia. Placed DL Kyle Peko on IR. Placed LB Justin March-Lillard, TE Geoff Swaim and QB Ryan Tannehill on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Aaron Brewer from the non-football injury list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Temarrick Hemingway. Signed C Jon Toth.