Transactions from Sunday

Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Requested waivers on F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Fined D Rasmus Andersson $5,000 for roughing an opponent during an Oct. 16th game at Edmonton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today