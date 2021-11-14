 Skip to main content
agate

Transactions from Sunday

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent RW T.J. Tynan and Ds Austin Strand and Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Maxence Guenette from Belleville (AHL). Signed D Zach Leslie to a two-way, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent G Louis Domingue, Ds Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Juuso Riikola and LW Drew O'Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Riley Sheahan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension.

