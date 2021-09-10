Too much fuss: Pekin stresses Dunlap 27-7

Pekin dumped Dunlap 27-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pekin and Dunlap locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Dragons drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.