 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Toluca Rotary presents awards, scholarships

  • 0

TOLUCA-The 2022 Toluca Rotary Service Above Self Award was presented at the Fieldcrest 8th Grade promotion on May 26. Cloe Marshall received this award for her outstanding leadership, willingness to help others, general service, goodwill and showing respect towards others. These are just a few things the Fieldcrest Middle School faculty and staff look for when choosing the recipient.

Marshall is the daughter of Max and Jessica Marshall and will be heading to Fieldcrest High School in the fall.

The Toluca Rotary Club awards two scholarships to Fieldcrest High School seniors. A committee from the Toluca Rotary interviews the applicants and reviews their applications which highlight community involvement, academics, and extracurricular activities. The Class of 2022 winners were awarded their scholarships at Senior Honors Night on May 16. The winners were Caroline Piasse and Kaya Buchanan.

Piasse is the daughter of Chris and Julie Piasse of Toluca. Caroline plans to attend Illinois Central College in the fall with the intention of majoring in healthcare.

Buchanan is the daughter of Jason and Marissa Buchanan of Minonk. She plans to attend Illinois State University in the fall with a major in Dietetics and Nutrition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.

State Farm marks a century in Bloomington

State Farm marks a century in Bloomington

One hundred years ago Tuesday, a farmer named George J. Mecherle turned 45. The next day he began to turn a good idea into the largest automobile, property and casualty insurer in North America.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News