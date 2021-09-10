 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tolono Unity engulfs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in flames 55-21

  • Updated
  • 0

Tolono Unity's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rockets stomped on over the Grey Ghosts when the fourth quarter began 49-21.

The Rockets opened a giant 35-14 gap over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.

Tough to find an edge early, the Rockets and the Grey Ghosts fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News