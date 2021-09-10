Tolono Unity engulfs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in flames 55-21

Tolono Unity's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rockets stomped on over the Grey Ghosts when the fourth quarter began 49-21.

The Rockets opened a giant 35-14 gap over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.

Tough to find an edge early, the Rockets and the Grey Ghosts fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

