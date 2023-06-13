Question: At the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant, it is a 12 1/2-foot uranium fuel rod that begins the process that creates nuclear power. But it takes more than just one rod. Do you know how many of those rods at Clinton it takes to produce nuclear energy to power your home, and how long do those rods last?
Answer: Bad news: It takes 38,016 rods to adequately equip Clinton to produce power for your home, as well as thousands of others. Good news: Each rod lasts between three to six years, before it is "out of nuclear-spawning energy."