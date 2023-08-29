Question: Passing 54 years ago today was a Bloomington woman who made the financial contributions that established the School of Nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University, the development of Victory Hall in Normal (as a safe place for boys from troubled homes) and (for girls) the Lucy Orme Morgan Home in Bloomington, donated several acres of land to the cities for parks, established a foundation that led to expansion of the zoo at Miller Park and even donated her own sprawling home on 60 acres to Illinois State University. And yet, do you know who she was?
Answer: You've probably been or at least seen her home at Emerson and Towanda — Hazle Buck Ewing. She was an heir of Chicago's Wrigley gum family and wife of Davis Ewing, who made a fortune on the development of concrete uses in the early parts of the 20th century. Today their/her former home is the Ewing Cultural Center. (Thanks to Toni Tucker, director at the center.)