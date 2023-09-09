Question: Three well-known colleges in Illinois began their football days here, playing their first football games in Bloomington-Normal. Can you name them?

Answer: As you might figure, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan played their first football games in B-N. Perhaps more surprising: The University of Illinois played its first football game in B-N, too. That was in 1890 and the Illini lost to Illinois Wesleyan, 160. Later that season, Illinois won its first-ever game. The Illini beat IWU, 12-6, in a game played in Champaign. Meantime, IWU begins its 136th season of football today, one of the oldest programs in the Midwest.